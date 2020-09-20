What Are the Green and Orange Dots on CarPlay After iOS 14 Update?
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () iOS 14 is out now with plenty of improvements in all key areas, and just as expected, CarPlay is getting some love too. The most important highlight is, of course, the addition of support for wallpapers, a feature that users have been drooling after for many years already. What’s more, CarPlay in
Google has updated its navigation application Google Maps to work with Apple's CarPlay dashboard mode. According to The Verge, the new update allows users to display their realtime mapping directions..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
Tweets about this
Bogdan Popa What Are the Green and Orange Dots on CarPlay After iOS 14 Update? https://t.co/mweHgic9fS 13 minutes ago