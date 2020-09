Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar makes appearance at 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Toyota on Saturday rolled out a prototype for its new GR Super Sport hypercar ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which the Japanese automaker won for the third-consecutive year. The prototype completed an exhibition lap of the French classic's Circuit de la Sarthe, with ex-Formula One driver and current Toyota tester Alex Wurz behind the wheel... Toyota on Saturday rolled out a prototype for its new GR Super Sport hypercar ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which the Japanese automaker won for the third-consecutive year. The prototype completed an exhibition lap of the French classic's Circuit de la Sarthe, with ex-Formula One driver and current Toyota tester Alex Wurz behind the wheel... 👓 View full article

