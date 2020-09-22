Global  
 

Michael Jordan Becomes NASCAR Team Owner, With Bubba Wallace as Driver

autoevolution Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Michael Jordan Becomes NASCAR Team Owner, With Bubba Wallace as DriverIn a completely unexpected twist of events, basketball legend Michael Jordan has become a NASCAR team owner. It’s no coincidence that the only NASCAR black driver will be driving for him. The announcement dropped online, on Denny Hamlin’s official Twitter. Hamlin and Jordan go a long way back, having first met at a NASCAR event 11 years ago, and they became friends. Hamlin, who will be minority partner in the new racin...
