The Record-Breaking, One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Is Coming Back to Life

autoevolution Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The Record-Breaking, One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Is Coming Back to LifeA one-off, mysterious, beautiful and record-breaking Aston Martin is coming back from the dead. The Bulldog, once meant to be the fastest production car in the world, is currently being restored in England. The Aston Martin Bulldog was, until not long ago, a more or less mythical car. Built in 1979 (under the codename Project K.901), it was meant to be Aston Martin’s supercar and the fastest production car in the world, with a ...
