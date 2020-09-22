Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lotus Evija Development Prototype Hits the Track, Handling Looks Impressive

autoevolution Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Lotus Evija Development Prototype Hits the Track, Handling Looks ImpressiveIt’s been quite a while since we last heard anything new about the progress Lotus made with the Evija electric hypercar, so eager performance car fans should be pleased to know everything is going well. And to demonstrate that – along with some of the vehicle’s features – Lotus has taken the EP2 development prototype of the Evija out on the Hethel track for a quick session helmed by the company’s Gavan Kershaw.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

barclaytweets

LEwiS BarCLaY 🙋😷 #Lotus Evija development prototype on test at Hethel https://t.co/6lwSPMRzL0 via @YouTube @lotuscars was the Gold… https://t.co/LyRn6cM5S7 2 days ago

Portalautomotri

PortalAutomotriz Lotus Evija development prototype on test at Hethel https://t.co/mJStja9e6t 2 days ago

r_felice

Ron Felice Lotus Evija Development Prototype Hits the Track, Handling Looks Impressive https://t.co/ngz4nRRIRK 2 days ago

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Lotus Evija Development Prototype Hits the Track, Handling Looks Impressive https://t.co/OR6Iew7WQT https://t.co/KyQH9uAcVI 3 days ago

MidlandsLotus

Midlands Lotus [Group Lotus Video]Lotus Evija development prototype on test at Hethel https://t.co/K8BwK8QOfS 3 days ago

mkrk_er69

むきりょく@ろぼさー // 倉科明日香FC Lotus Evija development prototype on test at Hethel https://t.co/xymhQYnN1C @YouTubeより 3 days ago