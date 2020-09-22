Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Jordan NASCAR team, BMW X7 spy shots, Touring Aero 3: Today's Car News

MotorAuthority Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Michael Jordan NASCAR team, BMW X7 spy shots, Touring Aero 3: Today's Car NewsNBA superstar Michael Jordan has teamed up with racing driver Denny Hamlin to form a single-car NASCAR team, with Bubba Wallace signed as the driver. Jordan is a huge NASCAR fan and sees his new team as a chance to get more black people into motorsports. The BMW X7 will be updated to match the radical new look pegged for the next-generation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A 59-Foot Tall Gundam Robot; NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer | Digital Trends Live 9.22.20 [Video]

A 59-Foot Tall Gundam Robot; NASCAR Driver Julia Landauer | Digital Trends Live 9.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: NASCAR driver Julia Landauer on competing in the Whelen Euro Series and expanding roles for women in STEM; The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant [Video]

Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger work at Aston Martin Plant

Dubbed ‘the most famous car in the world’ and renowned as being among the most desirable and sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 has become a byword for timeless style and sports car..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:13Published
Ferrari Portofino M - a journey of rediscovery [Video]

Ferrari Portofino M - a journey of rediscovery

The Ferrari Portofino M, the evolution of the Prancing Horse’s 2+ GT spider, the Ferrari Portofino, was unveiled today. In a move unprecedented in the Maranello marque’s 70-year-plus history, the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:12Published

Tweets about this