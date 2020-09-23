Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hennessey Goliath 700 Donuts Like Nobody’s Business, Also Sounds Amazing

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Hennessey Goliath 700 Donuts Like Nobody’s Business, Also Sounds AmazingAt the present moment, Chevrolet can’t do better than the small-block V8 in free-breathing specification for the Silverado 1500. The horsepower and torque figures are more than adequate for a light-duty pickup truck, but the competition can do better. Much better, as a matter of fact, thanks to forced induction. On the one hand, we have the Ford Motor Company with the EcoBoost V6 and plug-in hybrid PowerBoost V6. Ram has also jo...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this