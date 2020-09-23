Global  
 

1,600 HP Koenigsegg Jesko Spotted in Maximum Attack Mode, V8 Soundcheck Is Crazy

autoevolution Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
1,600 HP Koenigsegg Jesko Spotted in Maximum Attack Mode, V8 Soundcheck Is CrazyIs it a bird, is it a plane? No, and it's not Superman, either. Instead, we're looking at the Koenigsegg Jesko being put through its paces on an airfield runway, with most of the footage coming straight from the Swedish automaker itself. The Jesko may have made its official debut last March, at the Geneva Motor Show, but production isn't scheduled to kick off until later this year. And by that we mean one car per week, with...
