2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Joins Coupe-SUV Craze With Mild Hybrid, PHEV, SQ5 Options

autoevolution Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
2021 Audi Q5 Sportback Joins Coupe-SUV Craze With Mild Hybrid, PHEV, SQ5 OptionsBMW started the coupe-SUV trend singlehandedly with the X6, and other automakers are much obliged to join the party with less practical versions of existing utility vehicles. Audi did it with the Q5 today, now available as a Sportback for the 2021 model year. UK head honcho Andrew Doyle says that “form often carries as much weight as function for Audi customers,” which is true. Design sells, and at...
