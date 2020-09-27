Harley-Davidson Continues LiveWire Offensive, Joins National Drive Electric Week Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Starting Saturday, September 26, and through the next week, America is celebrating the National Drive Electric Week. It’s a little known even at this point, meant to “raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles,” but as more and more companies are joining the fun, it might become something major in the not so distant future. As the only established bike ma... Starting Saturday, September 26, and through the next week, America is celebrating the National Drive Electric Week. It’s a little known even at this point, meant to “raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles,” but as more and more companies are joining the fun, it might become something major in the not so distant future. As the only established bike ma... 👓 View full article

