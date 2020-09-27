Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harley-Davidson Continues LiveWire Offensive, Joins National Drive Electric Week

autoevolution Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Harley-Davidson Continues LiveWire Offensive, Joins National Drive Electric WeekStarting Saturday, September 26, and through the next week, America is celebrating the National Drive Electric Week. It’s a little known even at this point, meant to “raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles,” but as more and more companies are joining the fun, it might become something major in the not so distant future. As the only established bike ma...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2020 Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic White Driving in the country

2020 Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic White Driving in the country 02:41

 The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of 200km (WLTP...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19 [Video]

Birmingham restaurant which serves diners in sealed glass ‘bubbles’ is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19

A restaurant in Birmingham which serves diners in sealed glass 'bubbles' is bucking the national trend and is FOUR TIMES busier than before Covid-19. The trendy eaterie, called Craft, is currently..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic White Driving Video [Video]

2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic White Driving Video

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:42Published
Things To Remember During National Dog Week [Video]

Things To Remember During National Dog Week

Things To Remember During National Dog Week

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this