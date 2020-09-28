Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton Is Convinced F1 Bosses Are “Out to Get Him” After Russian GP

autoevolution Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton Is Convinced F1 Bosses Are “Out to Get Him” After Russian GPLewis Hamilton’s weekend could have been better. He started the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in pole position but ended up third, after being served a ten-second penalty and two points on his racing license for a pre-game pit practice. Hamilton wasn’t happy about it, as the video available at the bottom of the page, a post-race interview with Sky Sports clearly shows. He is convinced that F1 bosses are “out t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film [Video]

Lewis Hamilton calls for protection of Amazon rainforest in WWF film

Lewis Hamilton, singer Jess Glynne and other celebrities have joined withconservation charity WWF for a short film calling for the protection of theAmazon rainforest. Titled Time’s Running Out, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver has Russian Grand Prix penalty points rescinded

 Formula 1 bosses rescind the penalty points they had given to Lewis Hamilton for breaking practice-start rules at the Russian Grand Prix.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Lewis Hamilton Is Convinced F1 Bosses Are “Out to Get Him” After Russian GP https://t.co/7Aau7ZMyTt https://t.co/fIpwATnhhL 30 minutes ago