NASA’s New and Improved Space Toilet Is Ready for Takeoff Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NASA’s newest and improved space toilet is ready for launch. After tests conducted in controlled environments simulating that on a space station, the new space toilet is heading to the ISS. The new toilet will be heading out to the International Space Station next week, with a resupply mission aboard the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule. Dubbed UWMS (Universal Waste Management System), the unit is smaller, lighter and more compact than the toilet curre... NASA’s newest and improved space toilet is ready for launch. After tests conducted in controlled environments simulating that on a space station, the new space toilet is heading to the ISS. The new toilet will be heading out to the International Space Station next week, with a resupply mission aboard the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule. Dubbed UWMS (Universal Waste Management System), the unit is smaller, lighter and more compact than the toilet curre... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space



NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line Design Preview



More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:00 Published 3 days ago Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown



Dozens were seen queuing outside Costo in Wembley, London on Thursday (September 24), hours before new coronavirus restrictions are expected to come into effect. The footage also shows customers.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this

