Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA’s New and Improved Space Toilet Is Ready for Takeoff

autoevolution Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
NASA’s New and Improved Space Toilet Is Ready for TakeoffNASA’s newest and improved space toilet is ready for launch. After tests conducted in controlled environments simulating that on a space station, the new space toilet is heading to the ISS. The new toilet will be heading out to the International Space Station next week, with a resupply mission aboard the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule. Dubbed UWMS (Universal Waste Management System), the unit is smaller, lighter and more compact than the toilet curre...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space [Video]

NASA Astronaut, Texas Resident Kate Rubins To Cast Ballot From Space

NASA astronaut and Houston-area resident Kate Rubins said Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space, which is allowed under Texas law. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
2021 Kia Sorento X-Line Design Preview [Video]

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line Design Preview

More off-road capability: New X-Line trim features 1.0-in. higher ground clearance, improved approach/departure angles, more advanced AWD with snow-mode and a more robust roof rack than outgoing..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:00Published
Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown [Video]

Brits panic-buying toilet roll after fears grow of second lockdown

Dozens were seen queuing outside Costo in Wembley, London on Thursday (September 24), hours before new coronavirus restrictions are expected to come into effect. The footage also shows customers..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this