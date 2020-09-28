NASA’s New and Improved Space Toilet Is Ready for Takeoff
Monday, 28 September 2020 () NASA’s newest and improved space toilet is ready for launch. After tests conducted in controlled environments simulating that on a space station, the new space toilet is heading to the ISS. The new toilet will be heading out to the International Space Station next week, with a resupply mission aboard the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule. Dubbed UWMS (Universal Waste Management System), the unit is smaller, lighter and more compact than the toilet curre...