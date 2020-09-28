Buick Electra Revived as Electric SUV Concept, Previews New Crossover
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Buick doesn’t have a long history with electric vehicles. General Motors intends to change that with the help of Ultium technology and the BEV3 platform, and a preview in this regard comes courtesy of the Electra concept. Shown in China to great critical acclaim from the local med...
Jeep rebirths the Grand Wagoneer #Concept as a premium SUV loaded with technology and comfort. The Grand Wagoneer will include an advanced electric-vehicle powertrain with 4x4 capabilities. Jeep plans..