Buick Electra Revived as Electric SUV Concept, Previews New Crossover

autoevolution Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Buick Electra Revived as Electric SUV Concept, Previews New CrossoverBuick doesn’t have a long history with electric vehicles. General Motors intends to change that with the help of Ultium technology and the BEV3 platform, and a preview in this regard comes courtesy of the Electra concept. Shown in China to great critical acclaim from the local med...
