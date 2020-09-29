No One’s Out “to Get” Lewis Hamilton, FIA Rules Apply to Every Driver Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Over the weekend, in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton lost the Russian Grand Prix before it even started, for practicing his starts at the pit lane exit, which resulted in a 10-second penalty. Right after the race, he more or less accused the FIA of being out “to get” him, doing their darnest to slow him down. Lewis Hamilton needs to take several seats. That’s the message from FIA itself, though not in these exact words... Over the weekend, in Sochi, Lewis Hamilton lost the Russian Grand Prix before it even started, for practicing his starts at the pit lane exit, which resulted in a 10-second penalty. Right after the race, he more or less accused the FIA of being out “to get” him, doing their darnest to slow him down. Lewis Hamilton needs to take several seats. That’s the message from FIA itself, though not in these exact words... 👓 View full article

