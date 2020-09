Nissan rolls out Nismo off-road parts for Frontier, Titan pickups Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nissan has been hinting over the years at a range of off-road parts and on Tuesday the first of these were finally announced. The parts were developed by Nismo in collaboration with suppliers, and designed as retrofit items for the Frontier (2005-2020 model years) and Titan (2016-2021 model years) pickup trucks, as well as the discontinued Xterra... Nissan has been hinting over the years at a range of off-road parts and on Tuesday the first of these were finally announced. The parts were developed by Nismo in collaboration with suppliers, and designed as retrofit items for the Frontier (2005-2020 model years) and Titan (2016-2021 model years) pickup trucks, as well as the discontinued Xterra... 👓 View full article

