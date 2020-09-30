Global  
 

Same Massive Ford Recall Hits Everything from Lincoln MKX to Mustang and F-150

autoevolution Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Same Massive Ford Recall Hits Everything from Lincoln MKX to Mustang and F-150Explorer, F-150, Mustang, Transit, Super Duty, Expedition, Escape, Ranger, Edge, Lincoln MKX, Nautilus, and Corsair: these are the nameplates affected by the latest recall pertaining to the same problem announced by the Blue Oval in the U.S., as it embarks on a massive effort to bring back for repairs over 700,000 cars, SUVs and trucks on the North American continent. Technically, these vehicles are not affected by a safety recall, but a ...
