Honda Pulls Out of Formula 1, to Chase Carbon Neutrality Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

All the cars in Formula 1 presently use engines made by just four carmakers: Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Renault, and Honda. But at the end of next season, provided nobody else joins the fun, there will be only three. In a statement released Friday morning, Japanese company Honda announced that at the end of the 2021 season it would end its involvement with Formula 1, as it seeks to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 by means incompatible with F...

