New Ford CEO Wants Affordable Cars, EV Range to Include More SUVs and Lincolns Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

While the Blue Oval has only had eleven chief executive officers in its entire 117-year existence, the truth is the pace of changeover has accelerated lately, with Jim Farley quickly succeeding Jim Hackett (CEO from 2017) and Mark Fields (appointed in 2014). He took over on October 1st, and his plans include major structural changes, as well as lofty goals. Primarily, Farley’s While the Blue Oval has only had eleven chief executive officers in its entire 117-year existence, the truth is the pace of changeover has accelerated lately, with Jim Farley quickly succeeding Jim Hackett (CEO from 2017) and Mark Fields (appointed in 2014). He took over on October 1st, and his plans include major structural changes, as well as lofty goals. Primarily, Farley’s 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ron Felice New Ford CEO Wants Affordable Cars, EV Range to Include More SUVs and Lincolns https://t.co/K2mrPj85Ao 8 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports New Ford CEO Wants Affordable Cars, EV Range to Include More SUVs and Lincolns https://t.co/WnT3mDh21A https://t.co/EUCL9LtZ0d 42 minutes ago

