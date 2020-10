2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan meets Porsche rival Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mercedes-Benz is committed to launching at least 10 electric cars by the end of 2022. The first has been revealed as the EQC small SUV, and others in the pipeline that we know of include the EQA and EQB compact SUVs, electric commercials like the eVito and eSprinter vans, and an EQE sedan and EQE SUV. We now have fresh spy shots of an EQS, a large...

