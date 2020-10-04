Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extender

MotorAuthority Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extenderFord has filed a patent application for what appears to be a bed-mounted gasoline range extender for electric pickup trucks. While an electric Ford F-150 is scheduled to go on sale in mid-2022, it's unclear if it will get this feature. First spotted by The Drive, the application is for "electrified vehicles with removable and interchangeable...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2020 Mazda MX-30 Exterior Design in Soul Red Crystal

2020 Mazda MX-30 Exterior Design in Soul Red Crystal 02:19

 The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a uniquely smooth, quiet and seamless all-electric driving experience and a range of 200km (WLTP...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2020 Mazda MX-30 Interior Design in Ceramic White [Video]

2020 Mazda MX-30 Interior Design in Ceramic White

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:38Published
2021 Range Rover Velar P400e PHEV Design Preview [Video]

2021 Range Rover Velar P400e PHEV Design Preview

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid offers a smooth and refined drive, producing a combined 404PS and 640Nm of torque from its 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with an..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published
2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 Design in Ceramic White [Video]

2020 All-New Mazda MX-30 Design in Ceramic White

The new MX-30 introduces all-electric drive technology to the Mazda range. Called e-Skyactiv, the drive system's combination of electric motor and 35.5kWh lithium-ion battery equips the MX30 with a..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

HomedsnShri

Shri Echevarria truestreetcar ideas Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extender… https://t.co/pfIYLs4OKM 21 seconds ago

autonewssiite

James Stamper Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extender - Ford has filed a patent application fo… https://t.co/iT6jfFdjC2 27 minutes ago

motorauthority

MotorAuthority Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extender https://t.co/N3uJzQ2OkC https://t.co/Y0PScoKELF 47 minutes ago