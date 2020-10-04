Electric Ford F-150 might be available with bed-mounted gas range extender
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Ford has filed a patent application for what appears to be a bed-mounted gasoline range extender for electric pickup trucks. While an electric Ford F-150 is scheduled to go on sale in mid-2022, it's unclear if it will get this feature. First spotted by The Drive, the application is for "electrified vehicles with removable and interchangeable...
