2021 Touareg R Acceleration Test Shows One Fast Volkswagen SUV

autoevolution Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
2021 Touareg R Acceleration Test Shows One Fast Volkswagen SUVVolkswagen stopped selling its super-complicated cars in America a while ago. After watching the acceleration of this 2021 Touareg R, we wish they didn't. Under ambitious management, Volkswagen started developing some high-end vehicles about two decades ago. And while the Phaeton is only available in China, the full-fat Touareg SUV has enjoyed a successful new generation in Europe. This YouTube video puts t...
