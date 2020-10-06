YouTube Trio Is on Reverse Top Gear Challenge With Set of Depreciated Supercars Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

What happens when you grow up dreaming about poster wall supercars and you lack the necessary finances (and sometimes the age) to fulfill the need for speed on the spot? Well, as is the case with YouTubers Ed Bolian, Freddy “Tavarish” Hernandez, and Tyler Hoover, you could let depreciation lower the price over time... if you don’t mind the wait. Because the trio has no problem acknowledgi... What happens when you grow up dreaming about poster wall supercars and you lack the necessary finances (and sometimes the age) to fulfill the need for speed on the spot? Well, as is the case with YouTubers Ed Bolian, Freddy “Tavarish” Hernandez, and Tyler Hoover, you could let depreciation lower the price over time... if you don’t mind the wait. Because the trio has no problem acknowledgi... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

