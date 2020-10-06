Mercedes-Benz to Make More Electric SUVs, Including High-Riding EQS and EQE
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Despite the electric car revolution having started about a decade ago, Mercedes-Benz sure is taking its sweet time joining the fun. That was partially because of several attempts to come up with alternative drives – like its recently-killed hydrogen fuel cell development program that made the Germans finally yield to the almighty battery. Over the course of a year or so, we’ve seen Mercedes presenting the
The new generation of electric vehicles in the luxury and executive segment is based on a custom-developed architecture, which is scalable in every aspect and can be used across model series. The wheelbase and track as well as all other system components, especially the batteries, are variable thanks...