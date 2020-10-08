Global  
 

2022 Audi E-Tron GT, Ferrari SF90 Stradale record, Ford Bronco Overland: Car News Headlines

MotorAuthority Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
2022 Audi E-Tron GT, Ferrari SF90 Stradale record, Ford Bronco Overland: Car News HeadlinesAudi's E-Tron GT enters production at the end of the year. In the lead up to the eventual reveal and start of production, Audi is dropping information on the battery-electric super sedan. For instance, we just learned that the car will have its own distinct sound, inspiration for which came from a fan blowing down a piece of plastic piping...
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: Audi R8 green hell – Tribute to the successful R8 LMS

Audi R8 green hell – Tribute to the successful R8 LMS 00:57

 The racing car Audi R8 LMS has won the 24 Hours on the Nürburgring five times since 2012. Audi Sport GmbH is presenting the limited special edition of the road sports car. The edition model Audi R8 green hell pays tribute to the legendary victories in the “Green Hell”. True to the motto “Green...

