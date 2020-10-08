2021 Acura MDX interior teased, prototype to be unveiled Oct. 14 via Type a message Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Acura is working on a redesign for the MDX. It's the next introduction in Acura's production transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX and has continued with the arrival of the 2021 TLX. Although both the new RDX and TLX have been on target, the new fourth-generation MDX is expected to be the most impressive yet of Acura's...


