Bigfoot #5 With Regular-Sized Tires Is Quite a Silly Sight
Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Bigfoot #5 is, without a doubt, the most famous monster truck in the world. The creation of Bob Chandler and currently on display in Missouri, number 5 still travels to monster truck events around the U.S. every now and then. When it does, it changes its world-famous shoes for regular-sized ones – and the sight is perhaps the most ridiculous thing you’ve seen this week. Available below are ...
