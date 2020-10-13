Hyundai Kona Electric Battery Fire Incidents May Lead to Worldwide Recall
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () You may have read various reports about the Kona Electric catching fire. Since 2018, no fewer than 16 fires have been reported in South Korea, Canada, Austria, and elsewhere. Even though Hyundai and battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution are still investigating the problem, it appears that an electrical short is the culprit. A recall of the e-crossover is already in effect over in South Korea, and the fix comes in the guise of a software...
