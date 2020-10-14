New Volkswagen ID 3: full launch range and prices detailed Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Launch specifications of VW's electric hatchback confirms seven trim levels, a range of up to 336 miles and a £29,990 base price



Prices for the launch range of Volkswagen's all-important ID 3 have been confirmed as ordering for seven new trim variants is due to open on 22 October.



The all-electric hatchback will be available from £29,990, including the £3,000 plug-in car grant, in entry-level Life trim. That's the first of six trims offered with the current base ID.3 Pro Performance powertrain, which uses a 201bhp electric motor and 58kWh battery.



It promises 0-62mph in 7.3sec and a range of up to 263 miles - a figure which reduced slightly as you move up through the six variants due to weight-increasing kit additions and bigger wheels.



Base ID.3 Life features cloth seats with integrated armrests, the infotainment package bringing the 10in touchscreen with discover Pro Navigation, Bluetooth and DAB radio, and a solely black interior. It also includes the Comfort package, with electric folding mirrors featuring a projection light, an auto-dim rear-view mirror and rain sensing wipers, heated seats and a heated wheel.



As with all variants LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, Car2X connected tech, front and rear parking sensors and 18in wheels or larger also feature.



ID.3 Business (at £33,720) adds to that tally the Design package, with LED matrix headlights and LED rear lights with Dynamic Light Assist and lock/unlock animations, an LED strip running between the headlamps, multi-colour cabin ambient lighting, and tinted rear windows. It also adds the Assistance package, with a rear-view camera, keyless entry and illuminated door handles.



ID.3 Family, at £34,650, builds on that with kit with 2-zone climate control, a variable boot floor and a 130cm-long panoramic sunroof. Alternatively, ID 3 Style ditches the former two features and costs £34,180.



Next up, ID.3 Tech (£36,190) adds to Style trim with an augmented reality head-up display and upgraded sound system, plus safety kit such as Travel Assist, Side Assist and Emergency Assist.



Topping the range of 58kW models is the ID.3 Max (£38,220), combining the features form the Family and Tech models, plus 12-way electric front seats with lumbar support and a massaging function. Also thrown in is Sports suspension and progressive steering.



But that's not the range flagship. Also available is a Tour spec (£39,290) which, chiefly, brings along the ID.3 Pro S powertrain option. It puts out the same 201bhp but with a 77kWh battery bringing the range up to 336 miles. 0-62mph rises to 7.9 sec with this fitted, but the maximum DC charging rate increases from 100kW to 125kW. That means a 30 minute rapid charge can recuperate up to 217 miles of range.



The Tour spec is also the only model not to ride on 18-inch wheels as standard, with 19-inch wheels from the factory and 20-inch wheels optional. All other models also have the option of 19 or 20-inch wheels.



Further options include six exterior colours and three interior colour combinations, alongside extras such as a heat pump and bike carrier.



Volkswagen is quoting an energy consumption figure (like miles-per-gallon on combustion engine cars) of 4.2 mi/kWh for the Pro Performance and 4.1 mi/kWh for the Pro S.



The first examples of these ID.3 variants will arrive at the end of the month. Like the limited-run First Edition models already being delivered to early adopters, Volkswagen claims that the entire production and delivery process is carbon neutral, even including the shipping.



What's unclear is how many more variants of the ID.3 there are to come. It's believed that the mid-size Pro battery will eventually be offered with two power outputs, with a lower 143bhp version that will be around two seconds slower to reach 0-62mph.





A cheaper 45kWh 'Pure' battery is expected to be offered with outputs of 125bhp and 148bhp, while the largest 77kWh Pro S battery will use the 201bhp motor. Because of the extra weight of the battery, the Pro S model will only be offered with a four-seat layout.





Prices for the ID 3 in the UK could eventually start from around £27,500 before the government grant when the entry-level 45kWh Pure version is brought to market.



