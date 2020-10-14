Global  
 

Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915The 2021 model year sees the return of the Mach 1 nameplate to Ford's Mustang family. The modern Mustang Mach 1 is due in showrooms next spring with a starting price of $52,915, including destination. Ford announced pricing on Wednesday. The day is significant as it's 73 years to the day that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, i.e. went beyond...
