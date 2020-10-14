Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915 Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 2021 model year sees the return of the Mach 1 nameplate to Ford's Mustang family. The modern Mustang Mach 1 is due in showrooms next spring with a starting price of $52,915, including destination. Ford announced pricing on Wednesday. The day is significant as it's 73 years to the day that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, i.e. went beyond... The 2021 model year sees the return of the Mach 1 nameplate to Ford's Mustang family. The modern Mustang Mach 1 is due in showrooms next spring with a starting price of $52,915, including destination. Ford announced pricing on Wednesday. The day is significant as it's 73 years to the day that Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier, i.e. went beyond... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Ford Puma ST Design Preview



The all-new Ford Puma ST introduces acclaimed Ford Performance driving dynamics to the compact SUV segment for the very first time in Europe. Enhanced with sophisticated Sports Technologies including a.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:45 Published 6 days ago LEGO Creator Ford Mustang



We love LEGO and we love cars (duh) so it was hard to narrow down to just one LEGO set recommendation. We decided to go with this expert level 1960s Ford Mustang GT kit because we have an Autoblog.. Credit: Automaker Footage Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Build & Testing



Mission accomplished: Ford introduces Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of gas. Coming hot on the heels of the.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:18 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Shri Echevarria truestreetcar ideas Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915 https://t.co/T4YVrAQkzZ by… https://t.co/AN93uQnBrp 2 minutes ago 🇨🇦John Homan 🙂 RT @motorauthority: Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915 https://t.co/u5P6q8BKgx https://t.co/C8qMVWFSE6 29 minutes ago MotorAuthority Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a superb track car for $52,915 https://t.co/u5P6q8BKgx https://t.co/C8qMVWFSE6 41 minutes ago

