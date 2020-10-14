Global  
 

2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUV

Wednesday, 14 October 2020
2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUVAcura is working on a redesign for the MDX. It's the next introduction in Acura's production transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX and has continued with the arrival of the 2021 TLX. Although both the new RDX and TLX have been on target, the fourth-generation MDX looks to be the most impressive yet of Acura's redesigned...
