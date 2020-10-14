2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUV Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Acura is working on a redesign for the MDX. It's the next introduction in Acura's production transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX and has continued with the arrival of the 2021 TLX. Although both the new RDX and TLX have been on target, the fourth-generation MDX looks to be the most impressive yet of Acura's redesigned... Acura is working on a redesign for the MDX. It's the next introduction in Acura's production transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX and has continued with the arrival of the 2021 TLX. Although both the new RDX and TLX have been on target, the fourth-generation MDX looks to be the most impressive yet of Acura's redesigned... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Striking New Acura MDX Interior Design Teased Ahead of Global Debut



Acura provided a glimpse of the dramatic new interior of the fourth-generation MDX ahead of its global debut, in prototype form, Oct. 14. The MDX Prototype presages the arrival of the new,.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: 2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUV https://t.co/gZq68g3FZu https://t.co/HnvmxfO9yx 12 minutes ago MotorAuthority 2022 Acura MDX Prototype previews a sportier, more handsome 3-row SUV https://t.co/gZq68g3FZu https://t.co/HnvmxfO9yx 29 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports Acura MDX Prototype Previews A Sportier And More Upscale SUV Complete With A Type S Variant For 2022… https://t.co/LotapK7zeJ 30 minutes ago Charles Brand RT @MartyPadgett: Very sleek, very about time: the 2022 Acura MDX breaks cover. https://t.co/ItQeR2zT5y 31 minutes ago Marty Padgett Very sleek, very about time: the 2022 Acura MDX breaks cover. https://t.co/ItQeR2zT5y 33 minutes ago

