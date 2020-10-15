Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man in Jetpack Flies Into LAX Flight Path Again, This Time at 6,000 Feet

autoevolution Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Man in Jetpack Flies Into LAX Flight Path Again, This Time at 6,000 FeetIron Man has been keeping busy, but not by protecting the people of Malibu, California in particular, and residents of Planet Earth in general. He’s been flying his Iron Man suit into LAX for the second time in just six weeks. The second sighting of a man in a jetpack in under two months comes from a China Airlines crew, and is confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement to
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Free Lunch Express Movie - A satirical Bernie Sanders comedy [Video]

Free Lunch Express Movie - A satirical Bernie Sanders comedy

Free Lunch Express Movie Trailer HD a satirical Bernie Sanders comedy, written and directed by Lenny Britton ("The World According to Billy Potwin," "Precious Find," The Gnar), with colorful narration..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:50Published
An ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade with a new war medal he had lost [Video]

An ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade with a new war medal he had lost

This heartwarming video shows the moment an ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade - by giving him new war medals to replace the ones he lost. Tristram Bentley, 42, spent months trying..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Man hospitalized after rattlesnake bites him in hospital [Video]

Man hospitalized after rattlesnake bites him in hospital

Medics had to fight to save the life of a patient admitted to hospital who was then bitten on the thumb by a rattlesnake that sneaked into his bed.The deadly snake bit the man on the thumb at a..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Airline crew reports seeing man in jetpack flying 6,000 feet in the air near LAX

 For the second time in a month, an “airspace intruder” – a person seen flying in a jetpack some thousands of feet above Los Angeles International Airport...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this