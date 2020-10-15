Man in Jetpack Flies Into LAX Flight Path Again, This Time at 6,000 Feet
Thursday, 15 October 2020 () Iron Man has been keeping busy, but not by protecting the people of Malibu, California in particular, and residents of Planet Earth in general. He’s been flying his Iron Man suit into LAX for the second time in just six weeks. The second sighting of a man in a jetpack in under two months comes from a China Airlines crew, and is confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration in a statement to
