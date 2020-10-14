Mazda Shinshi Is a Concept Inspired by the Manta Ray and Japanese Culture Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

I want you to imagine for a moment what a Mazda looks like. Now, in classic Japanese style, imagine that car is made to look like a manta ray. You probably ended up imagining something like this render, minus the huge tail. This concept is a ride straight from the mind of Miguel Angel Bahri, a product and transportation designer out of Barcelona Spain. The idea? To bring a racing supercar to the Mazda I want you to imagine for a moment what a Mazda looks like. Now, in classic Japanese style, imagine that car is made to look like a manta ray. You probably ended up imagining something like this render, minus the huge tail. This concept is a ride straight from the mind of Miguel Angel Bahri, a product and transportation designer out of Barcelona Spain. The idea? To bring a racing supercar to the Mazda 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

