Record-Breaking 2013 Tesla Model S Is Pushing for 1 Million Miles
Friday, 16 October 2020 () If you’re still on the fence about EVs because you think they won’t stand the test of time, look no further than Germany, where a record-breaking Tesla Model S is pushing for the 1 million mile record. Hansjörg von Gemmingen is a second-time Tesla owner, and he’s been driving his Model S since 2014. It’...
Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS Elon Musk sent an email to his employees laying out an ambitious goal: building 500,000 vehicles in 2020. Tesla needs to produce 170,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published