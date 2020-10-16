Record-Breaking 2013 Tesla Model S Is Pushing for 1 Million Miles

Global  
 

autoevolution Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Record-Breaking 2013 Tesla Model S Is Pushing for 1 Million MilesIf you’re still on the fence about EVs because you think they won’t stand the test of time, look no further than Germany, where a record-breaking Tesla Model S is pushing for the 1 million mile record. Hansjörg von Gemmingen is a second-time Tesla owner, and he’s been driving his Model S since 2014. It’...
