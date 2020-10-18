Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer Are Now Honorary Naval Aviators

autoevolution Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer Are Now Honorary Naval AviatorsTom Cruise, the ultimate action movie star: he’s flown fighter jets, he’s scaled the tallest buildings in the world, he’s jumped off ramps on the top of a mountain, into the abyss. He has recently added another notch on his belt: Honorary Naval Aviator. Tom Cruise, for all the mystery currently surrounding his personal life (a choice, due to this involvement in the Church of Scientology), remains the ultimat...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Tom Cruise becomes an Honorary Naval Aviator

Tom Cruise becomes an Honorary Naval Aviator 00:49

 Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has become an Honorary Naval Aviator in recognition of his support for the US Navy.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise went go-kart racing after filming Eyes Wide Shut

Nicole Kidman and her then-husband Tom Cruise used to go “go-kart racing” after filming ‘Eyes Wide Shut’, as she insists they were "happily married" at the time, even though they played a..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Countdown confirmed for Tom Cruise space mission [Video]

Countdown confirmed for Tom Cruise space mission

Tom Cruise has been given a launch date for his mission to space.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Mission Impossible 7 stunt by Tom Cruise will take your breath away | Oneindia News [Video]

Mission Impossible 7 stunt by Tom Cruise will take your breath away | Oneindia News

Tom Cruise was spotted shooting for the Mission Impossible series in Norway and eye witnesses on set were awed when they saw the 58-year-old actor pull off a gravity defying stunt. Tom Cruise was seen..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Honored by U.S. Navy for Their Movie 'Top Gun'

 The actor and the producer officially become the United States Navy family as they are named Honorary Naval Aviators by U.S. Navy Commander of Naval Air Forces.
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this