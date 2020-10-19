Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John McClane Is Back for Die Hard Ad, Brings Intense Car Action

autoevolution Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
John McClane Is Back for Die Hard Ad, Brings Intense Car ActionOver the weekend, Rumer Willis, one of Bruce Willis’ daughters with Demi Moore, took to Twitter to hint that another chapter of the Die Hard franchise was coming. It was, but it’s not what fans imagined. Bruce Willis is back as John McClane, but it’s not for a trailer for an upcoming Die Hard installment. Instead, he’s shilling for Die Hard car batte...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 [Video]

DIEHARD IS BACK (2020) - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6

DIEHARD IS BACK - Bruce Willis is fully charged for Die Hard 6 - A new chapter in the DieHard story begins. Watch as John McClane faces off against old foes and crosses paths with old friends. From..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published
ACTION USA movie (1989) - Gregory Scott Cummins, Barri Murphy, Rod Shaft [Video]

ACTION USA movie (1989) - Gregory Scott Cummins, Barri Murphy, Rod Shaft

ACTION USA movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When you think of the broad panorama of VHS-era action, your mind detonates with fast cars, helicopter chases, profanity, nudity, cocaine-ity, fisticuffs,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Bruce Willis Returns as John McClane from 'Die Hard' in New Car Battery Commercial - Watch!

 John McClane is back in action! After some major teasing on Twitter, Bruce Willis reprised his iconic Die Hard character for a new project. After the first...
Just Jared


Tweets about this