2022 Porsche Macan EV Spied Camouflaged as a Cayenne With Fake Exhaust Tips Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It's finally happening, ladies and gentlemen! The best-selling Porsche out there is going fully electric, and you can blame the European Union's war on carbon dioxide and the Taycan's commercial success for that. Introduced in 2014 with Volkswagen Group underpinnings from the Audi Q5, the Macan sold 99,944 units last year as opposed to 92,055 examples of the Cayenne. The success of the compact luxury SUV can ...

