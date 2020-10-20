Suzuki Across: Toyota RAV4-based SUV priced from £45,599 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

First model from partnership between Japanese firms is plug-in hybrid SUV with four-wheel drive and 302bhp



Suzuki has revealed UK pricing and specification details for its new Across, a hybrid family SUV heavily based on the Toyota RAV4.



The new model will go on sale next month, priced from £45,999, but Suzuki said that supply will be "very limited" in its first full year on sale.



Just one trim level will be available from launch, with leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, a powered tailgate and 9.0in touchscreen infotainment system equipped as standard.



It arrives following a recent agreement between Toyota and Suzuki to collaborate on selected models and, along with the Corolla Touring Sports-based Swace, gives an indication of how the two firms will seek to differentiate their own versions of shared models.



The Across bears a strong resemblance to the RAV4 but is set apart by an all-new front end that features Suzuki’s trademark large grille.



The differences between the two cars’ cabins are more subtle, with the Across having a largely identical interior, save for a new steering wheel. The RAV4’s 9.0in touchscreen features as standard and offers smartphone mirroring functionality.



The Across's electrified powertrain is carried over wholesale from the new RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid. It comprises a 173bhp 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a pair of electric motors - one with 180bhp on the front axle and another with 54bhp at the rear - for a combined output of 302bhp, making it Suzuki's most powerful model to date by nearly 200bhp. The Across can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.0sec and up to a top speed of 112mph.



The Across emits 22g/km of CO2 on the WLTP combined cycle, with its 18.1kWh battery allowing it to travel 46 miles on electricity alone. It’s expected to be able to reach speeds of up to 84mph in this mode, like the RAV4 PHEV.



Four driving modes feature: EV for electric-only driving; Auto EV/HV; HV, which allows the petrol motor to provide occasional power boosts; and Battery Charger, which uses the engine exclusively.



An electronic four-wheel drive system called E-Four is as standard and can split torque between the two axles in ratios ranging in bias from 100:0 to 20:80. Suzuki says this provides “enhanced stability during take-off on slippery surfaces, such as snow-covered roads, and confident handling when cornering on varying road surfaces”.



The Across is also equipped with a Trail mode that maximises grip on slippery surfaces by diverting power away from wheels that are losing grip towards wheels that have good traction.



Safety features include a pre-collision system, lane-keeping assistance, road sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and blindspot monitoring. Suzuki’s eCall system is also fitted, automatically alerting the emergency services in the event of an accident.



Additional features detailed so far include standard 19in two-tone alloy wheels and LED headlights and daytime running lights.



When the Across goes on sale in the UK and Europe this autumn, it will be available in six paint colours: white, silver, black, red, grey and blue.



