Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Document Proves Tesla Admits Model 3 Rear Bumper Design Flaw, Though Quietly

autoevolution Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Document Proves Tesla Admits Model 3 Rear Bumper Design Flaw, Though QuietlyIt was 2018 when the first cases of Model 3 rear bumpers coming off after driving through rain first surfaced, but the issue reached peak notoriety earlier this year when Tesla denied one owner warranty by invoking "an act of God". We're won't go into w...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan Review [Video]

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan Review

Premiere for the new BMW 5 Series: extensively updated exterior design with heightened presence and sporting allure, further enhanced premium feel for the interior, increased efficiency and dynamism..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:56Published
Tesla Model Y for kids [Video]

Tesla Model Y for kids

Radio Flyer has partnered up with Tesla Design Studio to deliver My First Model Y. A ride on in the shape of the Tesla Model Y. Designed for children ages 1.5 to 4 years old and features the iconic..

Credit: Autoblog Minute     Duration: 01:20Published
Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20 [Video]

Tesla Model S Plaid Edition; Space Junk Forces ISS To Move | Digital Trends Live 9.23.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The director of Netflix's 'Residue' Merawi Gerima joins to talk about his debut film; Host of the YouTube show 'Tasting History' Max Miller joins to talk food and history;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Tweets about this

Flyin18T

Flyin18T Motorsports Document Proves Tesla Admits Model 3 Rear Bumper Design Flaw, Though Quietly https://t.co/3oZBPwWtoU https://t.co/2Q46Y4q1fP 1 week ago