2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e, 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Today's Car News
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () General Motors' modern Hummer is finally here, and it's safe to say it's bested all expectations. The electric pickup truck (an SUV is also coming) will blast to 60 mph in three seconds, cover 350 miles on a charge, and be capable of driving in a diagonal line thanks to its CrabWalk mode. Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a new generation of its...
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and News Editor Joel Stocksdale. In the news this week, Ford has teased some sort of..
Credit: Autoblog Podcast Duration: 23:11Published
Tweets about this
MotorAuthority 2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e, 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Today's Car News https://t.co/0qGXpfbOQu https://t.co/H16qOT40EM 22 minutes ago