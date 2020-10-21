2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2022 Mercedes-AMG S63e, 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Today's Car News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

General Motors' modern Hummer is finally here, and it's safe to say it's bested all expectations. The electric pickup truck (an SUV is also coming) will blast to 60 mph in three seconds, cover 350 miles on a charge, and be capable of driving in a diagonal line thanks to its CrabWalk mode. Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a new generation of its... General Motors' modern Hummer is finally here, and it's safe to say it's bested all expectations. The electric pickup truck (an SUV is also coming) will blast to 60 mph in three seconds, cover 350 miles on a charge, and be capable of driving in a diagonal line thanks to its CrabWalk mode. Mercedes-Benz has just revealed a new generation of its... 👓 View full article

