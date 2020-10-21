Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Electrify Your Simpleton Life with MadMods Café Racer Style E-bikes From Sondors

autoevolution Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Electrify Your Simpleton Life with MadMods Café Racer Style E-bikes From SondorsIt’s almost Christmas, folks. Weather is starting to get chillier and rising from bed seems to be more and more difficult. But, I bet if you have one of these e-bikes waiting for you, maybe you would brave the cold a little bit. What you are seeing in the cover photo is known as the MadMods. And this is actually just one bike, but with three color and ac...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this