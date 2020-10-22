Sigourney Weaver Trained With Elite Military Divers for Avatar Underwater Stunts
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Consummate actress and ultimate badass Sigourney Weaver knows that, at 71, she is what Hollywood considers a relic. After all, this is the same industry where 40-year-old actresses are constantly relegated to mom roles. But she’s not letting either Hollywood or her age limit what she can do in order to deliver the best performance possible. This includes doing her own underwater stunts, which she did for the two Avatar...