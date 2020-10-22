Sigourney Weaver Trained With Elite Military Divers for Avatar Underwater Stunts Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Consummate actress and ultimate badass Sigourney Weaver knows that, at 71, she is what Hollywood considers a relic. After all, this is the same industry where 40-year-old actresses are constantly relegated to mom roles. But she's not letting either Hollywood or her age limit what she can do in order to deliver the best performance possible. This includes doing her own underwater stunts, which she did for the two Avatar...

Sigourney Weaver refused a diving double in 'Avatar 2' Sigourney Weaver has shared that she was determined to perform in her own underwater scenes in 'Avatar 2', to show that age is no barrier to challenging acting work.

