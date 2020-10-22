Schumacher Jr linked to 2021 Haas F1 drive Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Haas F1



American squad will have a fresh line-up in 2012, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both leaving



The Haas Formula 1 team will have an entirely new driver line-up next season, with Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen both leaving the squad – and Formula 2 championship leader Mick Schumacher linked to the team.



Current drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have both confirmed they will leave the American squad at the end of this season and it is understood that Haas is preparing to announce its 2021 line-up ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.



Haas has been contemplating several options for next year, including experienced Mexican racer Sergio Perez, who has lost his seat with Racing Point for 2021 (when it will be rebranded as Aston Martin). Perez has also been linked with a switch to Williams, at the expense of talented British racer George Russell. Russian Formula 2 race winner Nikita Mazepin is strongly in contention as well.



Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, is also under consideration. Haas has strong links with technical partner Ferrari and the 21-year-old is a member of the Italian firm’s junior driver scheme. He had been linked to a drive with Alfa Romeo, but it is expected that Antonio Giovanizzi will remain at that outfit.



Grosjean has driven for Haas since its first F1 season in 2016, scoring a best finish of fourth in the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.



Grosjean’s future F1 options are limited and the French driver said he is “hugely interested” in becoming involved with Peugeot’s forthcoming Le Mans hypercar project.



Danish racer Magnussen joined Haas for the 2017 season and has taken a best finish of fifth for the outfit.



