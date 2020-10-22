Global  
 

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots: Electric SUV to join S-Class family

MotorAuthority Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots: Electric SUV to join S-Class familyMercedes-Benz is out testing a new member of its EQ family of battery-electric vehicles. It's a crossover SUV to be called the EQS SUV, and it's due on sale in 2022 likely as a 2023 model. As the name suggests, the EQS SUV will be a high-riding counterpart to the EQS sedan due in 2021 as a 2022 model. Both EQS models will form part of an expanded...
