This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the hardcore off-roader we want Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV with considerable off-road capability, thanks to its ties to the Nissan Armada (aka Patrol). This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 shows the possibilities of the platform. This QX80 is a one-off vehicle built for the 2020 Rebelle Rally, which wrapped up last week, and was driven by the team of Alice Chase and... The Infiniti QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV with considerable off-road capability, thanks to its ties to the Nissan Armada (aka Patrol). This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 shows the possibilities of the platform. This QX80 is a one-off vehicle built for the 2020 Rebelle Rally, which wrapped up last week, and was driven by the team of Alice Chase and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources INFINITI QX60 Monograph Preview



The INFINITI QX60 Monograph is the first look at the upcoming design direction for the luxury three-row SUV and previews a production-bound vehicle to be revealed in 2021. Showcasing INFINITI’s new.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:42 Published 3 days ago INFINITI QX60 Monograph Design details



The INFINITI QX60 Monograph is the first look at the upcoming design direction for the luxury three-row SUV and previews a production-bound vehicle to be revealed in 2021. Showcasing INFINITI’s new.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Shri Echevarria truestreetcar ideas This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the hardcore off-roader we want https://t.co/PI6j6DQc6S by… https://t.co/NhyIiqe35s 35 minutes ago CarNewsRT RT @motorauthority: This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the hardcore off-roader we want https://t.co/nIq0hihhgQ https://t.co/ElZLwaOXFh 53 minutes ago MotorAuthority This modified 2021 Infiniti QX80 is the hardcore off-roader we want https://t.co/nIq0hihhgQ https://t.co/ElZLwaOXFh 1 hour ago

