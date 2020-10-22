Uber Drivers Sue the Company for Alleged Bullying with Prop 22 Notifications
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () Uber’s push for Proposition 22 in the United States is getting more complicated, as a group of drivers in California decided to sue the company for its intrusive notifications displayed while using the app. More specifically, a report from Washington Post reveals that drivers claim Uber violated their employment rights and ...
Associated Press Uber is being sued by a woman who alleges the company failed to prevent her sexual assault by a driver in 2018. The lawsuit accuses Uber of negligence and deceptive business practices..
The ride-hailing company said Tuesday 100 percent of its vehicles globally will be battery-powered in 20 years. It's committing $800 million to help drivers switch over their vehicles. Caroline Malone..