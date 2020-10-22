Global  
 

Uber Drivers Sue the Company for Alleged Bullying with Prop 22 Notifications

autoevolution Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Uber Drivers Sue the Company for Alleged Bullying with Prop 22 NotificationsUber’s push for Proposition 22 in the United States is getting more complicated, as a group of drivers in California decided to sue the company for its intrusive notifications displayed while using the app. More specifically, a report from Washington Post reveals that drivers claim Uber violated their employment rights and ...
