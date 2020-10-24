Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

306 HP Cupra Formentor Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Is as Fast as Tiguan R

autoevolution Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
306 HP Cupra Formentor Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Is as Fast as Tiguan RThe Cupra Formentor could be the sexiest small crossover Europe has ever produced while also being one of the least known. It's essentially a Volkswagen Group product, a bigger version of the SEAT Leon with a kind of Golf R powertrain. 2020 and 2021 could have been excellent years for the infant Cupra brand. After splitting up from SEAT, the performance branch just introduced the biggest-ever range of Cupra Leon models, as well as th...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kicks off production of the new CUPRA Formentor [Video]

Kicks off production of the new CUPRA Formentor

The CUPRA Formentor is about to take to the streets of the world. But some have already had the privilege of driving it including the CUPRA development team led by SEAT executive Vice-president for R&D..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:16Published
The new CUPRA Leon Hatchback Design preview [Video]

The new CUPRA Leon Hatchback Design preview

The king of Leon’s is here. Developed to become a reference point in the segment, the new CUPRA Leon brings a raft of new attributes, technologies and character to the compact high-performance..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:59Published
The new CUPRA Leon Hatchback Driving Video [Video]

The new CUPRA Leon Hatchback Driving Video

The king of Leon’s is here. Developed to become a reference point in the segment, the new CUPRA Leon brings a raft of new attributes, technologies and character to the compact high-performance..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this