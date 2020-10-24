306 HP Cupra Formentor Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Is as Fast as Tiguan R
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () The Cupra Formentor could be the sexiest small crossover Europe has ever produced while also being one of the least known. It's essentially a Volkswagen Group product, a bigger version of the SEAT Leon with a kind of Golf R powertrain. 2020 and 2021 could have been excellent years for the infant Cupra brand. After splitting up from SEAT, the performance branch just introduced the biggest-ever range of Cupra Leon models, as well as th...
The CUPRA Formentor is about to take to the streets of the world. But some have already had the privilege of driving it including the CUPRA development team led by SEAT executive Vice-president for R&D..