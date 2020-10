GMC Sierra AT4 With Hennessey Supercharged Upgrade Isn’t Your Average Truck Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The most powerful GMC Sierra 1500 on sale today can't do better than 420 horsepower from a small-block V8, and the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit doesn't plan on supercharging that motor either. As such, the aftermarket is much obliged to go all out with tuning packages such as the HPE Goliath 700 Supercharged.

