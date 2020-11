New 2021 Subaru Forester Sport Isn't a Revival of the Forester XT Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The XT nameplate holds a special place in Subaru history, but not even the Japanese automaker had the audacity to call the Forester Sport like its indirect predecessor. For starters, this version comes exclusively with a continuously variable transmission instead of a six-speed manual like in the good ol’ days. Secondly, let’s talk about the engine. The XT nameplate holds a special place in Subaru history, but not even the Japanese automaker had the audacity to call the Forester Sport like its indirect predecessor. For starters, this version comes exclusively with a continuously variable transmission instead of a six-speed manual like in the good ol’ days. Secondly, let’s talk about the engine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CarNewsRT RT @therealautoblog: Sportier Subaru Forester gets 175-hp turbo four, suspension tweaks in Japan: https://t.co/mwOWGj5CUw https://t.co/MG2A… 1 day ago Autoblog Sportier Subaru Forester gets 175-hp turbo four, suspension tweaks in Japan: https://t.co/mwOWGj5CUw https://t.co/MG2AWaqc0R 1 day ago Isidore Noel RT @Muungua_jua: SUBARU FORESTER NAMBA D MPYA(2008) Full paid documents,Full airconditions Engine capacity Cc 1990 ,New sport rims Frog l… 2 days ago Mitch Gellman @rocketPower @markminervini Come on, Mike! Get it right! Gotta be a Subaru Forester Sport! 2 days ago Asaf Maruf 2021 Subaru Forester SUV Spotlight (ft. Sport Mod…: https://t.co/CWSKYuxQ0e 2 days ago SA Automotive 2015 Subaru Forester Forester 2.5i Premium Sport Utility 4D 4-Cyl PZEV 2.5 Liter ABS (4-Wheel) Air Conditioning All… https://t.co/lx7WwhIGVy 2 days ago MPYALIMI II🌞🚘🚙 SUBARU FORESTER NAMBA D MPYA(2008) Full paid documents,Full airconditions Engine capacity Cc 1990 ,New sport rims… https://t.co/1K6lhIab8n 3 days ago SA Automotive 2018 Subaru Forester Forester 2.5i Limited Sport Utility 4D 4-Cyl PZEV 2.5 Liter ABS (4-Wheel) Air Conditioning Ala… https://t.co/5b2AOxK7U0 3 days ago