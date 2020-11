2022 Honda Civic Rendered Based on Design Patents Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Revealed in September 2015 for the 2016 model year, the tenth generation of the Civic will be discontinued in a matter of months. The exterior design of the newcomer has already been leaked by a few design patents, and as you can tell from this pretty accurate rendering from Kolesa.ru, Honda took a lot of inspiration from the Accord. &... Revealed in September 2015 for the 2016 model year, the tenth generation of the Civic will be discontinued in a matter of months. The exterior design of the newcomer has already been leaked by a few design patents, and as you can tell from this pretty accurate rendering from Kolesa.ru, Honda took a lot of inspiration from the Accord. &... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this