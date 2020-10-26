Lewis Hamilton Sets New World Record With 92nd F1 Win
Monday, 26 October 2020 () It was only a matter of time: after tying with Michael Schumacher for the most Formula One wins at the Eifel Grand Prix, British driver Lewis Hamilton has set a new world record at this weekend’s 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix. At 35 years, Lewis Hamilton officially has the career all aspiring drivers dream of, with 92 Formula One wins and no sign of stopping. After this weekend’s event, which proved a bit more challenging...